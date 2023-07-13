The All-Star Game is in the books. But you can still snag bobbleheads of Yankees star Aaron Judge and Mets slugger Pete Alonso in their uniforms.

From FOCO:

The (2023 All-Star) collection features each player in a hitting pose atop an All-Star themed base. The iconic Seattle Space Needle is featured behind him with their team logo on the front. Each player is wearing their respective league’s All-Star uniform for this year’s midsummer classic.

There will be 144 made of each player. You can buy them here.

Judge did not play in the game, a 3-2 National League win, due to injury. Alonso struck out twice, but did play well in the field.