Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has drawn a domestic violence suspension for the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the Post.

MLB also announced the suspension via a statement. So did the Yankees, in which they supported MLB’s decision:

This stopped Cordero’s MLB comeback square in its tracks. He resurfaced with the Yankees in 2023 and had a 3.86 ERA in 31 games. Much like teammates Clay Holmes and Michael King, Cordero is a groundball specialist who does his best when his power sinker is working.

Prior to this season, Jimmy Cordero had last pitched in MLB for the White Sox in the shortened 2020 season. His suspension will run for 76 games, including the playoffs, the longest domestic violence suspension in MLB history.

Right-hander Domingo German’s suspension in 2019-20, by comparison, was 81 games. The only difference is unlike Cordero, he went on leave before being suspended.

Losing Jimmy Cordero isn’t the worst blow for the Yankees, but more a tough one. It’s not like he’s irreplaceable. He’s far from the only sinker specialist in the bullpen, as we just mentioned, nor are the Yankees hurting for relievers. Greg Weissert might already be on the way to New York from Triple-A Scranton. Jonathan Loaisiga, another groundball specialist, should also be back from elbow surgery soon.

We should also note that as we saw with German’s case, MLB’s investigative process for domestic violence makes privacy first priority. Anyone searching for details on what actually got Jimmy Cordero in trouble will have to wait.

For context, German went on leave in September 2019. The full details of his case weren’t made public until February 2021 when Lindsey Adler, then of The Athletic, was cleared to share them. Almost a full year and a half later.

It’s sad that Jimmy Cordero’s comeback ended so abruptly.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

