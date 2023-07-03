The Yankees had a chance on Sunday to finish off a winning road trip and register their fourth straight series win. It didn’t happen against the Cardinals, and now they’re back home for four games against the Baltimore Orioles and old friend, Aaron Hicks.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Tyler Wells

How do you follow up on one of the most unexpected perfect games of all time? We’ll see when Domingo German takes the hill on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. It was all about the number nine for number zero in Oakland, as he tossed nine perfect innings with nine strikeouts on 99 pitches. German hasn’t faced the Orioles yet this year, but he owns a 2.40 lifetime ERA against Baltimore in 48.2 innings.

Tyler Wells has completed at least six innings three times in his last four appearances, all of which ended up being quality starts. He’s faced the Yankees twice so far in 2023, and the results haven’t exactly been favorable. Wells has allowed nine runs on 11 hits (five home runs) with two walks and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kyle Gibson

Clarke Schmidt has at least pitched into the sixth inning four times in his last five starts. So, the Yankees are getting a little more length from the right-hander. In a win over Oakland on June 29th, he allowed three runs on five hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. He’s faced Baltimore twice already in 2023. Schmidt’s last start was the better one, as it included one run on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in five innings.

Kyle Gibson’s season-long ERA is up to 4.66 after two straight rough outings for the Orioles. He’s allowed 11 runs on 16 hits, four walks, and nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings. The veteran righty faced the Yankees on May 25th and kept them scoreless over seven frames while allowing two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Dean Kremer

The Yankees haven’t yet officially announced a starter for this game. Once they do, we’ll update things here.

After a stretch of three straight solid starts, Dean Kremer blew up against the Twins in his last appearance. It included seven earned runs on seven hits (two homers), two walks, and five strikeouts. The righty faced the Yankees on April 7th, and he allowed four runs on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in five innings.

Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Kyle Bradish

Luis Severino’s last two starts have been on both ends of the spectrum. He went six scoreless innings against Texas before allowing nine runs (seven earned) in just four innings to the Cardinals. Sevy went 2-0 in two starts with a 3.75 ERA against the Orioles last year.

Kyle Bradish’s season-long ERA is down to 3.58 thanks to a solid run over his last four starts. He owns a 2.16 ERA during his most recent 25 innings. His last start against the Yankees came on May 23rd at the Stadium. He allowed four runs on seven hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in five innings.

