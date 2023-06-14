Isiah Kiner-Falefa wears a lot of hats for the Yankees. Tonight, he’s worn that of a heads-up baserunner.

Kiner-Falefa started it all when he reached on a fielder’s choice and Jeff McNeil’s throw missed Mark Vientos’ glove. This allowed Josh Donaldson to score the go-ahead run. The super utility man then stole second, and advanced to third on Francisco Alvarez’s error.

Then, the unthinkable. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home and became the first Yankee to do so since Didi Gregorius in 2016.

He is speed. pic.twitter.com/DHopwEt0CK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2023

The Yankees lead the Mets 3-1 in the seventh inning.