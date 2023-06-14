Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Gregory Fisher | USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Kiner-Falefa wears a lot of hats for the Yankees. Tonight, he’s worn that of a heads-up baserunner.

Kiner-Falefa started it all when he reached on a fielder’s choice and Jeff McNeil’s throw missed Mark Vientos’ glove. This allowed Josh Donaldson to score the go-ahead run. The super utility man then stole second, and advanced to third on Francisco Alvarez’s error.

Then, the unthinkable. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home and became the first Yankee to do so since Didi Gregorius in 2016.

The Yankees lead the Mets 3-1 in the seventh inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

