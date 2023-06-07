The Yankees need someone to start Wednesday night’s game against the White Sox (as long as they’re able to play). Randy Vasquez is once again getting the call from Triple-A to make the start. But could Clayton Beeter join him in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre soon as pitching depth that’s one call away from the big leagues?

It’s possible with the way he’s started his 2023 season. Not long ago, we talked about how the 24-year-old hurler was the last hope for Joey Gallo to have a positive Yankees legacy. Beeter took the mound in Hartford on Tuesday night against the Yard Goats and dominated.

He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out 11 hitters across six shutout innings. Here’s a glimpse of his outing.

Beeter has now accumulated 50 innings pitched through 10 starts. He owns a 4-2 record with a 2.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts. His past four starts have been especially encouraging, too.

The right-hander has thrown at least five innings in each outing (21.1 total). This has been accompanied by a 1.27 ERA with 25 strikeouts. Beeter has allowed just three earned runs during this time, including none in his last three starts.

As he continues to get deeper into games on a consistent basis, you’d think a Triple-A promotion is coming soon. And, if it doesn’t happen within the next couple of weeks, one would have to imagine it’ll happen by the All-Star break.

The Yankees are hoping for a Carlos Rodon return in the near future (as well as one from Nestor Cortes, who just landed on the Injured List himself). But, New York does have arms in Triple-A they’ve already used with Vasquez and Jhony Brito. Adding Beeter to that group would give the Bombers a little more depth in an area of the roster where you can never have enough.

