The Yankees continued their winning ways in Seattle by taking two of three from the Mariners. After getting a breather on Thursday, they start a three-game set against the Dodgers on Friday night. New York will have some familiar faces back on the active roster for this matchup, too.

Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Clayton Kershaw

Luis Severino looked good in his 2023 debut against the Reds. He looked even better in his second start against the Padres, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, three walks, and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings. The right-hander has faced the Dodgers just once in his career. It was a two-inning relief performance in 2016.

Clayton Kershaw is off to a solid start, but it’s been somewhat rocky of late for the southpaw. he’s completed more than five innings just once in his last five starts. He’s also allowed eight earned runs over his last two appearances, which span 8.2 innings. He owns a 1.67 lifetime ERA against the Yankees. He last faced New York in 2019, when he struck out 12 in seven innings despite getting the loss.

Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Grove

Gerrit Cole won his last start against the Padres, but there’s no way he was overly pleased about it. He did strike out nine in six innings, but he also allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks. What’s been a problem in his last five starts is the home run ball. He’s allowed eight dingers during this time.

Michael Grove will take the mound for his fifth start. He owns an 8.44 ERA through 16 innings. He’s allowed 15 earned runs and 21 hits over that time. Most of that (nine runs and 12 hits) came in a rough start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s completed more than five innings just once in 2023, but he also hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of those other three appearances.

Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Bobby Miller

Domingo German’s first start back from a 10-game suspension was the definition of “meh”. He got the win and tossed 6.1 innings, but it was accompanied by four earned runs on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. Now back on regular rest, we’ll see if he can get back on track for the Yankees.

Bobby Miller’s first two MLB starts have gone well with the Dodgers. He’s earned the win both times while posting a 1.64 ERA through 11 innings. Both starts were almost identical, too. He allowed one run on four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in six innings against the Nationals. Then, he allowed one run on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts across five innings against the Braves.

