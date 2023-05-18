Although the Yankees’ big-league rotation is dealing with some injuries, it’s mostly set for the immediate future when at full strength. And that’s a good thing, for many reasons. Most of all, though, because New York doesn’t currently have a ton of pitching talent in the minor leagues. That’s especially the case when looking at the upper levels.

But that’s changed slightly this week. One of the organization’s top pitching prospects, Will Warren, earned a promotion from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Warren, a right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Yankees in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Southeastern Louisiana University product has since moved up the ranks of New York’s minor-league system quickly.

He didn’t make his pro debut until 2022 in High-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades. The hurler posted a 3.60 ERA across eight starts (35 innings) before heading to Double-A. He finished the year in Somerset, posting a 4.02 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched.

His age-24 campaign began in Somerset last month, and it obviously went well enough for him to get one step closer to the big leagues. Warren went 3-0 in six starts (29.1 innings) with a 2.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts.

He entered 2023 as the Yankees’ second-best pitching prospect and seventh-best overall, according to MLB.com. Drew Thorpe (no. 6 overall) is right ahead of him, but he’s down at High-A Hudson Valley. So, Warren is New York’s best pitching prospect in the upper minors.

Could the Yankees call upon him at some point this year? That’s anyone’s guess at this point. Jhony Brito wasn’t expected to be eating up innings to start 2023, but that’s exactly what he’s been doing. Hopefully, Carlos Rodon won’t experience any more setbacks and will return to the big-league rotation soon.

But if Warren performs well in Triple-A and there’s some type of need for him in the majors, it’ll probably happen. Heck, if they’re reportedly thinking about eventually promoting Jasson Dominguez this year, Warren is most likely on that shortlist as well. Especially since he’s now just one phone call away.

