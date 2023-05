Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader is back from the injured list and already making an impact. In the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Rays, Bader launched a three-run blast to tie the game 4-4.

Harrison Bader hits a 3-run home run to TIE the game‼️#YANKSonYES LIVE https://t.co/aRu5PF6QsA pic.twitter.com/jFFKSw8btP — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 6, 2023

Statcast measured Bader’s home run at 436 feet with an exit velocity of 105.8 mph. The game remains tied in the sixth.