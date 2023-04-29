New Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers made a tremendous diving catch in left field on Saturday, but at a cost. He slid into the wall with such force that he was removed from the game.

What an effort. What a play. pic.twitter.com/U9R33o1GXh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2023

The Yankees were hoping Bauers would spark their lineup, which is currently without both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Bauers was hitting .304 with an International League-leading nine home runs this season and an impressive .448 OBP.

If he goes on the injured list and Judge does too with his hip strain, then we may need to get used to a lot more Aaron Hicks. Or, dare we say it, Franchy Cordero again?

UPDATE: Greg Joyce of the Post reports Bauers has a “right knee contusion” and that further tests are scheduled after X-rays were negative.