Anthony Volpe continued his journey as the Yankees’ next star shortstop in grand fashion. Facing Blue Jays righty Yimi Garcia, Volpe broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run over the short porch in right field.

AV Club ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rb1UXycXG7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 22, 2023

Volpe’s home run gave the Yankees a late 2-0 lead in a game dominated by Gerrit Cole and Alek Manoah’s pitching duel.