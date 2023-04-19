aaron judge yankees
Jayne Kamin-Oncea | USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani almost had a home run in Yankee Stadium for the second night in a row, but Aaron Judge had other ideas. One MVP robbed another as Judge made a leaping attempt at the center field wall.

The ball went off his glove, but Judge still managed to keep it in front of him and play it bare-handed.

In the Yankee half, Judge added a two-run home run that cleared the fence easily.

The Yankees lead the Angels 2-0 in the first inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

