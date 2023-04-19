Shohei Ohtani almost had a home run in Yankee Stadium for the second night in a row, but Aaron Judge had other ideas. One MVP robbed another as Judge made a leaping attempt at the center field wall.

The ball went off his glove, but Judge still managed to keep it in front of him and play it bare-handed.

MVP on MVP crime! Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani of a homer! pic.twitter.com/MWxmjrBUqd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023

In the Yankee half, Judge added a two-run home run that cleared the fence easily.

The Yankees lead the Angels 2-0 in the first inning.