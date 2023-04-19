Shohei Ohtani almost had a home run in Yankee Stadium for the second night in a row, but Aaron Judge had other ideas. One MVP robbed another as Judge made a leaping attempt at the center field wall.
The ball went off his glove, but Judge still managed to keep it in front of him and play it bare-handed.
MVP on MVP crime!
Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani of a homer! pic.twitter.com/MWxmjrBUqd
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023
In the Yankee half, Judge added a two-run home run that cleared the fence easily.
MVP Mash. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/TM6Fc3NXzy
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 19, 2023
The Yankees lead the Angels 2-0 in the first inning.