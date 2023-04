New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe got his first career hit against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Facing Alex Cobb, Volpe’s ball snuck under Brandon Crawford’s outstretched glove and into left field.

Anthony Volpe’s first big league hit is a single to left field 👏 pic.twitter.com/SBwjg7fPxM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 1, 2023

Volpe added his first stolen base shortly after, though DJ LeMahieu’s strikeout ended the inning. The Yankees lead 1-0 in the first inning.