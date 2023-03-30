.@Volpe_Anthony kisses the NY has he acknowledges the Bleacher Creatures during his first Roll Call. ❤️ #RepBX pic.twitter.com/gyyrz9aG4G — Stefanie (@Stefmara) March 30, 2023

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is barely one full inning into his MLB debut, and he’s already made plenty of headlines.

After calling Brett Gardner to make sure it was OK for him to wear his number 11, he took the field in the Bronx to take his rightful place on the infield. Being at Yankee Stadium to start the year means it’s an opportunity for the Bleacher Creatures in right field to perform the first Roll Call of the 2023 season.

Once they got to Volpe, he made sure to kiss the “NY” on the front of his jersey while exchanging pleasantries with the crowd. Now, all that’s left is for him to make some plays in the field and collect that elusive first big-league hit. I mean, Aaron Judge has already given them an early lead.

