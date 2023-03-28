Home NYC Teams New York Yankees

WATCH: Yankees’ Anthony Volpe has web gem in Nationals exhibition

Josh Benjamin
Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is turning heads with both his bat and glove. The leather was the star of the show in Tuesday’s dress rehearsal against the Nationals. Volpe made a diving stop up the middle, saving a run and stealing a hit from CJ Abrams.

Volpe also laced a single in the game. The Derek Jeter comparisons are already flying but we’ll say this much. Anthony Volpe might be the better fielder.

New York trails the Nationals 1-0 in the fourth inning.

Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

