WATCH: Yankees’ Anthony Volpe has web gem in Nationals exhibition

OK, A.V.! 👀🔥🔥🔥 Anthony Volpe with a gorgeous web gem up the middle.pic.twitter.com/9wp6TAqz3J — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 28, 2023

Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is turning heads with both his bat and glove. The leather was the star of the show in Tuesday’s dress rehearsal against the Nationals. Volpe made a diving stop up the middle, saving a run and stealing a hit from CJ Abrams.

Volpe also laced a single in the game. The Derek Jeter comparisons are already flying but we’ll say this much. Anthony Volpe might be the better fielder.

New York trails the Nationals 1-0 in the fourth inning.