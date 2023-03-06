Kim Klement | USA TODAY Sports

Yankees captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge launched his first home run of spring training against the Pirates on Monday.

Facing righty Colin Selby, Judge launched a three-run shot to right field to continue a big inning for New York.

The Yankees lead Pittsburgh 6-0 in the second inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

