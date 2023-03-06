Yankees captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge launched his first home run of spring training against the Pirates on Monday.

Facing righty Colin Selby, Judge launched a three-run shot to right field to continue a big inning for New York.

Aaron Judge’s first home run of spring training in 2023: 347 feet to the opposite field

101.4 mph exit velocity pic.twitter.com/6PIAAeSwWf — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 7, 2023

The Yankees lead Pittsburgh 6-0 in the second inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights.