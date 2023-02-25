Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez gave the fans a taste of what to expect when he makes his long-anticipated debut in the next year or so.

In New York’s first spring training game, a 7-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday, Dominguez flashed his high-potential bat with a long home run to left field. It was a solo home run courtesy of lefty Ben Bowden and tied the score 2-2.

Here is the Jasson Domínguez HR earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tRkBqOoPtH — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 25, 2023

Jasson Dominguez just turned 20 years old and will likely start the season at Double-A Somerset. He hit .273 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .837 OPS. Dominguez also added 37 stolen bases along with a respectable .376 on-base percentage (OBP).

This certainly wasn’t a bad first impression, even if it’s just the first spring training game and completely meaningless. The Yankees could keep him or trade Jasson Dominguez and it wouldn’t matter either way. One way or another, he’s going to be a major league player and be a tremendous asset to his team.

It seems almost unfortunate that the Yankees have their outfield set. Aaron Judge has right field on lockdown with Giancarlo Stanton right behind him. Regardless of what Harrison Bader does with his bat, he’ll play elite defense in center field, Dominguez’s main position. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will compete for the starting left fielder’s job along with Estevan Florial.

But if Dominguez keeps swinging the bat like this in camp and isn’t so do-or-die like Joey Gallo, maybe Aaron Boone should consider him. The Yankees could use some extra youth in the locker room. Just ask Cabrera and the instant highlights he provided when he got called up last summer.

Again, it’s just one spring training game. But even so, Jasson Dominguez is treating them like a proper audition.

The Yankees will roll with a split squad again on Sunday, with games against the Braves and Blue Jays.