Thomas Shea | USA TODAY Sports

Beleaguered Yankees righty Frankie Montas had shoulder surgery Wednesday and it went “as expected,” according to manager Aaron Boone. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic added Montas wouldn’t throw for 12 weeks and could still return this season.

All things considered, this is the best-case scenario for the Yankees. Whatever Montas’ injury was, it wasn’t so devastating as a torn rotator cuff or labrum. That he can start throwing again in 12 weeks is a great sign when his season seemed practically lost last week.

Look at it this way. In 12 weeks, it will be May 17. Let’s assume Frankie Montas needs about two months to build up strength and ramp himself up for a season. July 17 is a week after the All-Star Break and the Yankees will be in Los Angeles to face the Angels. Depending on where he’s at, he could return this series or take some extra time for a clean comeback on Aug. 1.

Short version: barring any setbacks, Frankie Montas could very well pitch a game for the Yankees this season. If he can’t get up to starter strength, maybe Matt Blake and Mike Harkey can find a spot for him in the bullpen, a la Phil Hughes in 2009.

This was unfortunately the only good injury news for the Yankees today. In an update on the oft-injured Ben Rortvedt, his new finger injury is related to a circulation issue in his shoulder. Per Kuty, he too had surgery and won’t do baseball activities for a month. It sounds like Kyle Higashioka’s Opening Day spot is safe.

In the meantime, Montas can focus on healing while the Yankees roll with either Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt. Maybe prospect Jhony Brito can rally himself into contention for the No. 5 job. Any of these three can do a good job keeping Montas’ seat warm until he is ready again.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR