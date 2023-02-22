Beleaguered Yankees righty Frankie Montas had shoulder surgery Wednesday and it went “as expected,” according to manager Aaron Boone. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic added Montas wouldn’t throw for 12 weeks and could still return this season.

Frankie Montas had surgery. It went as expected, Boone says. Won’t throw for 12 weeks. Could return this season. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 22, 2023

All things considered, this is the best-case scenario for the Yankees. Whatever Montas’ injury was, it wasn’t so devastating as a torn rotator cuff or labrum. That he can start throwing again in 12 weeks is a great sign when his season seemed practically lost last week.

Look at it this way. In 12 weeks, it will be May 17. Let’s assume Frankie Montas needs about two months to build up strength and ramp himself up for a season. July 17 is a week after the All-Star Break and the Yankees will be in Los Angeles to face the Angels. Depending on where he’s at, he could return this series or take some extra time for a clean comeback on Aug. 1.

Short version: barring any setbacks, Frankie Montas could very well pitch a game for the Yankees this season. If he can’t get up to starter strength, maybe Matt Blake and Mike Harkey can find a spot for him in the bullpen, a la Phil Hughes in 2009.

This was unfortunately the only good injury news for the Yankees today. In an update on the oft-injured Ben Rortvedt, his new finger injury is related to a circulation issue in his shoulder. Per Kuty, he too had surgery and won’t do baseball activities for a month. It sounds like Kyle Higashioka’s Opening Day spot is safe.

In the meantime, Montas can focus on healing while the Yankees roll with either Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt. Maybe prospect Jhony Brito can rally himself into contention for the No. 5 job. Any of these three can do a good job keeping Montas’ seat warm until he is ready again.