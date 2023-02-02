After nearly a decade away, Derek Jeter is returning to the field for the Yankees.

That is, in video game form.

The Hall of Fame shortstop appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday with some big news. He’ll be gracing the cover of the collector’s edition of MLB The Show 23, set to be released Mar. 24.

“I’ve been contemplating coming out of retirement for a few years,” Jeter said. “I figure it’s a lot easier to do it in a video game.”

So what does this mean for Jeter’s presence in the actual game? Well, for the Yankees fans who play The Show, they should get excited. In all likelihood, Derek Jeter will have his own section in the “Moments” feature of the game. There, players can re-live key scenes from his Hall of Fame career, except in the driver’s seat and playing as the Captain himself.

Which games will be featured, then? Maybe his leadoff home run in Game 4 of the 2000 World Series, sealing his campaign for World Series MVP? His home run for his 3,000th hit absolutely must be included. So should his first career hit in Seattle. Will Sony do an even deeper dive and have players re-enact his first career home run in Cleveland?

Maybe the new Show is so advanced that the famous “flip” play in Oakland is available? Either way, it should be an exciting new chapter in the game’s long history.

Even better is the main cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 is Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm. Jeter knows him well from his brief run as a Miami executive and part-owner. Who knows? Maybe Chisholm will be on the cover of a collector’s edition someday.

Until then, fans can mark their calendars for the 24th for Jeter’s cover, and March 29 for Chisholm’s.