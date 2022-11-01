New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino had a great year behind the plate and has been rewarded with the Gold Glove for his position.
2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner – Catcher – AL: Jose Trevino #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/d9AKecVVQw
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 1, 2022
The Yankees acquired Trevino from the Rangers mere days before Opening Day. He quickly became a fan favorite with a knack for clutch hits, batting .248 with a career-best 11 home runs and 43 RBI.
Trevino also proved a star with his glove and saw his framing sit in Statcast’s 100th percentile all year long. He even led all catchers with +17 catcher framing runs and a strike rate of 53.9%. This was enough to earn him an All-Star selection too.
This is really just the beginning for Jose Trevino too. He earned $720,000 in 2022 and can expect a significant raise in his first arbitration year. A Gold Glove is also plenty to keep him around for a few more years, maybe even more. Remember, catching prospect Austin Wells isn’t a lock to remain a backstop and could change positions soon.
That means for the foreseeable future, Jose Trevino is the Yankees’ starting catcher. If he can build off of his breakout season, all the better.