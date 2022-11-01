The Mets and Yankees have crucial offseasons ahead of them. Before the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day next spring, both fan bases are hoping for big moves from their respective front offices. You’d have to imagine that both New York squads would like to toss their hats into the Shohei Ohtani trade rumors ring, too.

After all, the two-way Japanese superstar has everything any big-league club would want. He’s not only an above-average hitter with 30-homer power, but he’s also a Cy Young candidate as a starting pitcher.

We know Ohtani isn’t exactly thrilled with how things are going with the Los Angeles Angels. He’ll be earning $30 million in 2023, which is his last season before hitting free agency. All of these details point to L.A. not wanting to trade him this winter. SNY’s Andy Martino has confirmed that in a recent report.

That’s not at all shocking considering the situation. What does a trade package for the most unique player in baseball history even look like? It includes a plethora of prospects and MLB-ready talent, that’s what. It’s the kind of package that probably wouldn’t be a worthwhile venture for either the Mets or Yankees. Especially when they can just wait one more year and pursue Ohtani freely as a free agent.

Martino notes the Angels are not only hoping to keep Ohtani in SoCal for the long haul. If Ohtani was to genuinely become available, it wouldn’t be until the midseason trade deadline.

Unless the Angels somehow find a way to start winning in 2023, there’s no way he’ll want to sign a long-term deal. Even if they do win next season, that’s probably a long shot. Also, Arte Moreno would probably have a hard time OKing any trade for such a unique player while he’s still in charge of the organization.

So, for Mets fans and Yankees fans clamoring at the idea of acquiring Ohtani, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer. They didn’t say patience is a virtue for nothing, ya know.

