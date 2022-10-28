Maryland sports betting apps will be buzzing with activity soon, and the FanDuel Maryland promo code offer gives players a leg up. It will provide a $100 pre-registration bonus that can be used to place bets when rollout day arrives.

You do not have to enter the FanDuel Maryland promo code manually.

The Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency is reviewing applications from sports betting companies at this very moment. On November 21, the operators that have been selected will be announced. About a week or so after that, Maryland online sports betting will be launched. If everything falls into place, people will be able to place Week 13 NFL bets online.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Breakdown

Let’s break it down piece by piece. First, this is nothing more or less than a free money gift. You do not have to take any risk whatsoever to receive it. After you pre-register, the money will be deposited into your account. It comes in the form of free betting credit that will be usable after the rollout. When you win one of these free bets, you receive a withdrawable cash payout when the game settles.

The clock is ticking on this opportunity because it is in fact a pre-registration bonus. At some point in the near future, it will be replaced by a full-fledged standard intro offer for new users. As a result, players that want to get the $100 bonus should act sooner rather than later. To be clear, you can take advantage of both offers if you act soon enough.

Consequently, you will be opted in and eligible when you arrive on the landing page.

Secondly, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other essential information to pre-register. After the data has been accepted, your account will be established, and you will be ready for launch day.

Finally, take a moment to download the app if you do not already have it. In addition to the mobile wagering benefit, you will be informed about the subsequent welcome bonus.

Ongoing Player Benefits

After you take advantage of the first wave of bonuses, you will be one of the first established players in Maryland. Going forward, you will receive a steady succession of special offers that will tilt the odds in your favor in one way or another. There are free bet offers, pumped up payouts on winning bets, and no-sweat bets.

A no-sweat bet is an insured wager. For example, there may be a no-sweat same game parlay offer. You opt in and you place the bet, and you get a refund in free bets if you lose.

