It’s been a couple of days since the Astros officially eliminated the Yankees in the ALCS. But everyone is still licking their proverbial wounds after getting swept by Houston. New York now enters a crucial offseason.

But before any planning for 2023 can happen, owner Hal Steinbrenner needs to decide who will be leading the charge in the front office: Brian Cashman, or someone else. The Bronx Bombers are fresh off a 99-win season and an American League East title. Although getting swept out of the postseason was an embarrassing way to end the year, most objective people would say it was a good one.

This is the Yankees, though. We’ve established that many times since they’ve been eliminated. New York has been back to the ALCS five times since last winning the World Series in 2009, yet they haven’t been back to the Fall Classic once.

It’s not outrageous to think there needs to be a change in the front office. Cashman has been in charge of the Yankees since 1998, but his contract expired once Game 4 of the ALCS was in the books. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that even though Cashman is a free agent, the expectation is Steinbrenner will ask his long-time executive to return and the offer will be accepted. Martino also mentioned manager Aaron Boone is expected to be back.

The one scenario that could actually lead to a change in Yankees’ leadership? It’s if fans start a mutiny:

The only way it seems that this could go sideways for either of them is if fan vitriol becomes so toxic that Steinbrenner decides he must initiate a GM change that no one believes he wants to make.

There you have it, folks. If you’re part of the fan base that wants to see someone new be New York’s general manager, then scream it from the rooftops and don’t stop. The thing here is, will enough negative reactions from fans actually lead to a change? That still seems unlikely.

Even if it did, I wouldn’t be happy that my billionaire team owner is taking cues on crucial front-office decisions from an unhappy fan base. I’d want him to make a change because he’s watching the same thing that’s happened on the field as everyone else. Not just the revenue that’s getting generated.

