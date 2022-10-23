You cannot blame the Yankees for trying to think positively. But this is a bit much.

Aaron Boone said that Chad Bohling, the #Yankees’ mental skills coach, was sending around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox this morning. Eduardo Perez also FaceTimed David Ortiz into Boone’s office pregame. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 23, 2022

Look, it is what it is. The Astros are just better. They are going to win the pennant again and probably another World Series title. The Yankees never had a shot against them. But at least try to keep a bit of your dignity on the way out the door. It is bananas Aaron Boone not only endorsed all of this, but then openly revealed it. What are we doing here?

