Aaron Boone Yankees
Darren Yamashita | USA TODAY Sports

You cannot blame the Yankees for trying to think positively. But this is a bit much.

Look, it is what it is. The Astros are just better. They are going to win the pennant again and probably another World Series title. The Yankees never had a shot against them. But at least try to keep a bit of your dignity on the way out the door. It is bananas Aaron Boone not only endorsed all of this, but then openly revealed it. What are we doing here?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]


James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR