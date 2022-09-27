We all love to goof on Michael Kay.

The Yankees’ main play-by-play voice has been on the job for almost 20 years and, if we’re being honest, isn’t the best. His style makes Wonder Bread look like a laser rock show and his humor is, well, kind of existent?

Not Tuesday night. Not after the Yankees beat the rival Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre 5-2 and clinched the AL East. New York also landed the No. 2 seed in the American League and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

As the Yankees made their way off the field, Michael Kay took the ultimate shot at Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MICHAEL FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/GJaEi1wcuQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

For context, Guerrero won Monday’s game for Toronto with a walk-off single in the 10th inning. His reaction was, in a word, a lot.

A lot of good that peacocking did Vlady, right? He was 1 for 4 on Tuesday and his lone hit was bittersweet. He thought his line drive single would clear the wall in left field, then got thrown out at second base because he admired his work.

Great throw by Aaron Hicks to get Vlad Jr at 2nd for the final out of the inning! pic.twitter.com/IIcBKTyyJG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

Great as Michael Kay was with the quip tonight, there are far better places for the Yankees to celebrate than the Rogers Centre. Maybe sharing a drink around the CN Tower would be fun? Or just walking down Spadina Avenue and through Chinatown has options aplenty.

But for now, the Yankees can celebrate in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s house. The champagne is flowing and the happiness is infectious. Hopefully, Aaron Judge and the guys can get some Molsons, LaBatts, and a healthy serving of late night poutine in them. They’ve certainly earned it.

As for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Well, it sure was nice of him to let the New York Yankees celebrate winning what’s also his division. And in his very own house too!.