Dennis Schneidler | USA TODAY Sports

Yankees super-utility man Oswaldo Cabrera gave New York an early lead with a first inning grand slam home run off of Roansy Contreras. It was the Yankees’ second grand slam in seven plate appearances, following Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off blast on Tuesday.

The Yankees lead the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 as Aaron Judge continues his quest for his 61st home run of the year.


Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

