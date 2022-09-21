OSWALDO CABRERA!#YANKSonYES LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6QsA pic.twitter.com/i26fElLxm8
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 21, 2022
Yankees super-utility man Oswaldo Cabrera gave New York an early lead with a first inning grand slam home run off of Roansy Contreras. It was the Yankees’ second grand slam in seven plate appearances, following Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off blast on Tuesday.
The Yankees lead the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 as Aaron Judge continues his quest for his 61st home run of the year.
