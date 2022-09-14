Baseball games are where memories are born. Just ask Aaron Judge, who hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season in the Yankees 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

However, Judge did more than just give New York (and Boston) something to remember on his march towards history. After tying the game 4-4 in the eighth inning with his second homer, Judge inadvertently high-fived a fan sitting by the Yankee dugout.

Chad Jennings of The Athletic later identified the young fan as 19-year-old Cecilia Jacobs, a Brown University student from Manhattan. She was invited to the game last minute, and the rest is history. Of the event, she said she “was in disbelief.”

This is a baseball memory in its purest form. No piece of memorabilia trumps getting high-fived by the surefire American League MVP. An Aaron Judge high-five isn’t valuable. It’s priceless.

Think of the memories we make at baseball games. Maybe we witness a game that’s later remembered as a classic. Perhaps we catch a foul ball off the bat of our favorite player, or get their autograph. Catching a home run ball, throwing it back if someone from the other team hit it.

A high-five, though? Unheard of. The insane levels of security at a baseball game alone almost prevent that from happening. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to get a handshake, fist bump, or even a high-five after a player signs an autograph.

But slapping five after watching Aaron Judge continue his march to history and knocking on Roger Maris’ door even louder is a special experience. It’s probably enough for Jacobs to say she’ll never wash that hand again (Please do, Cecilia).

Hopefully, Judge uses this special moment with a fan to keep his Yankees playing well for the rest of the season.