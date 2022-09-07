Dennis Schneidler | USA TODAY Sports

Oswaldo Cabrera was the hero in Game One of the Yankees’ Wednesday doubleheader with the Twins.

On top of playing stellar defense in right field again, the switch-hitting rookie snapped a long hitless streak. In the 12th inning, after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s RBI single tied the game, Cabrera worked his own magic with the bat. He drilled a walk-off RBI single to left field through Minnesota’s drawn-in infield.

The Yankees won the first game 5-4. Gerrit Cole will take the mound when they go for the sweep in the second.


Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

