Oswaldo Cabrera was the hero in Game One of the Yankees’ Wednesday doubleheader with the Twins.

On top of playing stellar defense in right field again, the switch-hitting rookie snapped a long hitless streak. In the 12th inning, after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s RBI single tied the game, Cabrera worked his own magic with the bat. He drilled a walk-off RBI single to left field through Minnesota’s drawn-in infield.

osWaldo cabrera👏 The @Yankees take game 1 of the double-header with a walk-off single in the 12th ⬇️ (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/gT26aGOkZD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2022

The Yankees won the first game 5-4. Gerrit Cole will take the mound when they go for the sweep in the second.