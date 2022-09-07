Any proper New Yorker knows who Lin-Manuel Miranda is.

The famed actor, rapper, songwriter, and Broadway legends is practically a Big Apple institution. From “In the Heights” to “Hamilton” to some fun Disney tunes for the kids, he’s left his mark on the world as well as the city.

But what we didn’t know is that Miranda has a pro baseball player for a cousin. His name is Jose Miranda and his Minnesota Twins are playing the Yankees in the Bronx this week.

In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Jose Miranda put the Twins on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning.

Jose Miranda starts it off for the Twins! pic.twitter.com/9L0QnBe5FJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 7, 2022

24-year-old Jose was a young star in his native Puerto Rico before Minnesota made him a second-round pick in 2016. He debuted in May of this year and is batting .276 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI on the season.

And now, as New Yorkers, we should have questions. Where does Jose Miranda stay when the Twins visit New York? Does he go to his cousin Lin-Manuel’s place? Or with his aunt and uncle uptown in Washington Heights?

More importantly, can he put in a good word for us all and get, say, 1,000 tickets to Hamilton? You know, just to start? Or how about a trip to the studio when Lin is recording tracks for his next project? The parents among us are also sick of “Moana” and “Encanto” and would love another Disney film that can become the kiddos’ new obsession.

In the meantime, the Miranda family should be proud to have two great talents among them. One on the artistic side and one on the athletic side. Now we just have to wait and see if there’ll be a Miranda who does both!

Oh, and seriously, Jose. Check back with us on those “Hamilton” tickets.

