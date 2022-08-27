Aroldis Chapman is at it again and not because of another bad night out of the bullpen.

Manager Aaron Boone informed media during his pregame appearance that the former All-Star closer was going on the injured list. The reason? Chapman has an infected tattoo.

Chapman is going on the IL with an infection in his leg, Boone said. It stemmed from getting a tattoo. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 27, 2022

Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated added the Yankees wouldn’t make any corresponding moves. Clay Holmes should return from his own IL stint in a few days.

It’s certainly an interesting move on New York’s end, particularly since Chapman hasn’t pitched in a while. He last appeared in the Yankees’ 4-0 loss to Toronto on Aug. 19. Chapman faced four batters and, despite a recent string of strong outings, notably struggled with command.

Which is why we’re going to call this trip to the IL exactly what it is: an excuse. Perhaps the Yankees finally realized Chapman’s hot and cold nature isn’t worth it anymore. There’s just over a month left in the season and he hasn’t had a clear role since May. How and why should the Yankees trust him with getting outs in the playoffs?

Not to mention, think about why Aroldis Chapman is going on the injured list. Anyone who’s had at least one tattoo knows the importance of recovery and upkeep for the ensuing week. Clean it with warm water and odorless antibacterial soap, and Aquafor throughout the day to stave off infection.

In case you missed it, Aroldis Chapman has plenty of ink. Any Google search will show the extensive work he’s had done. There’s no way he’s unaware of this. Moreover, he’s truly an idiot if he’s ignored the recovery routine and gotten lucky for this long.

This is a long overdue ending to a dragged-out story. Barstool’s Eric Hubbs even wondered if Chapman would be designated for assignment after being on the shelf for over a week. He won’t be, but this convenient trip to the IL might as well be the same thing. Remember, Holmes’ back injury was probably just some rest, as is Nestor Cortes’ recent groin strain.