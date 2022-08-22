Yankees rally to beat Blue Jays, avoid sweep | ESNY back page

The lead story: Andrew Benintendi finally delivered a big knock. His two-run home run powered the Yankees to a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays in the Bronx. The win allowed the Bombers to snap a three-game skid and avoid a four-game sweep by Toronto.
The sidebars: The Mets had an epic comeback in Philadelphia, rallying from a three-run deficit after a rain delay for a wild 10-9 win to take three of four this weekend. Mark Canha blasted two home runs, including a game-tying three-run shot, and finished with five RBI.
The Giants beat the Bengals, 25-22, in their second preseason game in East Rutherford. And they appear to have survived a Kayvon Thibodeaux injury scare.
The Jets will play their second preseason game against the Falcons on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
The standings: The Yankees (74-48) have an eight-game lead on the Blue Jays and Rays in the AL East (seven games in the loss column). Their lead for the AL’s No. 2 seed is nine games over the Guardians (eight in the loss column).
The Mets (79-44) have a four-game lead on the Braves in the NL East. The edge is the same in the standings and in the loss column. The Mets also have an 8.5-game lead on the Cardinals for the NL’s No. 2 seed (seven games in the loss column).
The schedule: The Yankees and Mets will meet in the second leg of the Subway Series on Monday night (7:05 p.m., YES and SNY). And the Jets will play Atlanta at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]