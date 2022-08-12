The slumping New York Yankees will have to break out of their funk without Giancarlo Stanton.

Manager Aaron Boone told media the former MVP still doesn’t have a return date. However, he has resumed some baseball activities.

Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) has a “full baseball day” of activities planned at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Boone said. He has not yet run the bases. Still no timetable on his return. Stanton may need to play in rehab games, Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2022

Stanton has been out with Achilles tendinitis for three weeks. He also missed time with a calf strain in the first half. He’s batting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI on the year and was reportedly “exhausted” heading into the All-Star Break.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton was injury prone long before coming to New York in 2018. He’s only played in 140 or more games four times in 13 years. Brian Cashman knew exactly what he was getting when he took on the man and his enormous contract.

Speaking of which, Stanton has five years and $150 million left on the contract and he’s making $29 million this year. He’s averaged just over 83.5 games a year since putting on the pinstripes. New York has gone 5-10 in his recent absence and, despite being in first place, looks far from a championship team.

The schedule is tougher now, with the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, and Mets scheduled for the next week-plus. Surely, the Yankees would love nothing more than for Stanton’s baseball activities to go well and he can soon run the bases again. It’d be even better if he could avoid a rehab assignment in the minors.

In the meantime, we just wait for Giancarlo Stanton to return at full force yet again. And maybe debate the size of that contract, too.