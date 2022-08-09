The Yankees won a game on Monday night, but they still managed to lose.

The Bombers’ snapped their five-game skid with a 9-4 victory at the Mariners. The bounce-back came with a cost though: Slugging utility man Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot after fouling a ball off it. He was in a boot after the game and is out indefinitely. Carpenter expressed hope he will be healed up for the postseason, but there is no timetable for his return.

Carpenter has been a revelation since general manager Brian Cashman picked him up off the scrap heap in late May. He’s batting .305 and has clubbed 15 home runs in 128 at-bats. He can play third base and in the outfield, as well as serve as the designated hitter. It won’t be easy to replace him. Especially with Harrison Bader, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton also currently sidelined.

So what now? Here are some thoughts:

Miguel Andujar. This is the moment where the Yankees’ refusal to trade Andujar pays off. Andujar is batting .293 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 12 homers, 46 RBI and an .847 OPS. He’s also got 34 career big league home runs and can play third and left field. He was a defensive butcher earlier in his career, but he has proven more capable in the outfield. This is the expected move.

Estevan Florial. He’s batting .293 with 12 homers in Scranton. But he does not bring the same experience and versatility Andujar provides. And the Yankees haven’t moved to promote him previously when there have been injuries and issues in the outfield. It’s hard to imagine he’d get the nod over Andujar, but who knows.

Didi Gregorius. There are no waiver trades permitted this season. So any veteran additions will need to come via free agency. The Phillies dumped Gregorius last week. He was batting .210 with a home run and 19 RBI this year. But he’s still only 32. If he can play second and third in addition to shortstop, maybe the Yankees try to catch lightning in a bottle.

Brett Gardner. Why the hell not.

