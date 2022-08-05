Yankees minor league infielder Derek Dietrich has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for the stimulant DMPA.

Wow. MLB says it has suspended Derek Dietrich w/o pay for 50 games for testing positive for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine, or DMPA, which it says is a banned stimulant. Dietrich was at Triple-A w/ the Yankees. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 5, 2022

Dietrich, 33, was batting .259 with nine home runs and 38 RBI across Double and Triple-A ball. He spent last season in the Yankees’ system as well as that of the Nationals. Prior to that, Dietrich played eight seasons with the Marlins, Reds, and Rangers. He hit a career-high 19 home runs for Cincinnati in 2019.

This is likely the end of the road for Dietrich, both with the Yankees and elsewhere. He was never a particularly strong player to begin with and had no clear path to the majors in New York’s system. Marwin Gonzalez is already capable as a utility man with the big league club. If he goes down, familiar face Tyler Wade will get called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Not to mention, the Yankees have shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza knocking on the door.

