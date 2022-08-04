The Phillies have released Didi Gregorius. He was batting .210 with a home run and 19 RBI this year and they needed a roster spot for Jean Segura. So not a huge surprise.

The natural next question: Would/should/could the Yankees look to bring him back?

A Gregorius reunion would have been a classic move in the George Steinbrenner era. But it’s hard to imagine they will have interest now.

Fans are down on Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but he’s having a much better season at the plate (albeit without much pop). And while his defense is an issue, Gregorius wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade. Plus you figure top prospect Oswald Peraza deserves the first shot at unseating Kiner-Falefa if anyone gets one.

If Gregorius was able to play second and third, he could be depth/provide a push for Josh Donaldson. But he’s always been a shortstop. We’re going to say this one doesn’t add up. And with there being no waiver trades this season, guys like Gregorius may end up being in higher demand than usual. He’s only 32, so he isn’t necessarily done for sure. Someone will take a chance.

That said: If you’re the New York Boulders, you’ve got to get on the phone right now. Imagine Sir Didi and Robinson Cano in the middle of the infield and lineup taking the Frontier League by storm. Rockland County won’t know what hit it.

