The Yankees made a much-needed splash at the trade deadline when they acquired Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas.

The Yankees have acquired Montas and Trivino from Oakland. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 1, 2022

The Yankees are sending LHP Ken Waldichuk (No. 5 NYY prospect per @MLBPipeline), RHP Luis Medina (No. 10), LHP J.P. Sears (No. 20) and 2B Cooper Bowman (No. 21) to Oakland for Montas and Trivino, per source. @JackCurryYES was first with the return. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2022

Montas should join the rotation immediately as the Yankees manage some tired arms for the stretch run. The 29-year-old has a 3.18 ERA on the season and is ideal for New York’s rotation. He generates plenty of whiffs by pairing his fastball with a strong sinker and splitter. Montas also throws a cutter and slider.

Lou Trivino should slot right into the bullpen, but don’t be fazed by his 6.47 ERA. His strikeout rate (K%) is in the 84th percentile and his fastball still has bite. Remember, Clay Holmes came over from the Pirates with a 4.93 ERA last season, and Matt Blake made him an All-Star closer in less than a year.

The fact that the Yankees held on to shortstop prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe is tremendous. In turn, the A’s got prospects who could be ready sooner rather than later.

JP Sears has had a few cups of coffee in New York this year and may slot right into Oakland’s rotation. Ken Waldichuk has 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) in the minors this year and could compete for a spot in the rotation next season. Luis Medina’s issues with walks mean he could probably compete for a bullpen role in 2023, and Cooper Bowman is just the garnish.

And let’s not forget the most important note of all: Frankie Montas has one more year of arbitration and Lou Trivino has two. This isn’t a mere rental.

Simply put, Brian Cashman aced this trade deadline. He fixed the lineup when he replaced strikeout machine Joey Gallo with on-base machine Andrew Benintendi. He acquired reliever Scott Effross and his five years of control from the Cubs for a middling prospect. Add Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino, and this has been an A-plus trade deadline for the Yankees.

I guess all that’s left to say is, can Gallo be moved next?