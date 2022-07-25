Taking two of three from the surging Orioles is just what the Yankees needed after losing Thursday’s doubleheader with the Astros.

The Orioles made it tough and the Yankees will leave the Charm City broken, bruised, and still a little fatigued. Just ask Giancarlo Stanton, the latest Yankee to receive treatment via load management. Yet, New York proved once again it’s the team to beat in the AL East and the rest are just battling for the Wild Card.

It’s just the momentum the Bronx Bombers need ahead of the first round of the Subway Series on Tuesday.

Some takeaways:

Court is back in session. Aaron Judge’s midseason slump appears to be over. The MVP candidate slugged three home runs in the series, including a 465-foot bomb on Friday night. Judge is also batting .318 in July and his average for the season is back up to .294. His 181 wrC+ and .423 wOBA each rank third in baseball.

Let the contract talks continue.

Sound the bullpen alarm. Michael King’s broken elbow means the pitching just became the Yankees’ top trade deadline priority. Not helping matters is Miguel Castro still being out with a bum shoulder and Aroldis Chapman continuing to look worse than the 4 train at rush hour. Jonathan Loaisiga is also still struggling.

Ron Marinaccio softens the blow now that he’s back from a dead arm but the Yankees clearly need more help. Be it David Robertson or somebody else, count on Brian Cashman to add a reliever ahead of Aug. 2.

All aboard the Trevino train … July has not been kind to catcher Jose Trevino, who was batting just .200 this month ahead of Sunday’s game. A four-hit game later, and Trevino appears to have joined Judge and DJ LeMahieu as Yankees who have recently found their A-swing again. He’s been an inspirational figure all season long, so maybe the rest of his teammates will join him in hitting better this week.

Not to mention, Trevino is playing Gold Glove defense behind the dish in this career season.

…and then transfer to the 7-train. Winning a series against an underrated Orioles squad will only serve the Yankees when they meet the crosstown rival Mets in Flushing on Tuesday. The Mets hold a slim lead over the Braves for first place in the NL East and would love to send the boys from the Bronx a message.

Two games in Queens cap what will have been a gauntlet of post-All-Star Break games for the Yankees. Throw in World Series speculation on both sides, and this Subway Series will mean just a little bit more.