The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, FOX) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. And the Mets and Yankees will be well-represented at the Midsummer Classic.

The AL has won eight consecutive All-Star games and 20 of the last 24. But the NL has been competitive; 18 of the AL’s wins in that span have been by three runs or less.

Here’s a quick rundown of what Mets and Yankees fans need to know:

Yankees sending six. Catcher Jose Trevino, outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes and closer Clay Holmes will represent the Bronx Bombers. Cole will not pitch, though.

Mets sending five. First baseman Pete Alonso, second baseman Jeff McNeil, outfielder Starling Marte and closer Edwin Diaz all made the team. But Marte withdrew. So the Amazins will have four at the game.

Starters. Judge and Stanton will start for the AL; McNeil will start for the NL with Marlins star Jazz Chisholm out for the game.

ICYMI. Alonso fell short of a Home Run Derby three-peat on Monday night. He was knocked out in the semifinals after winning the event in 2019 and 2021 (there was no derby in 2020 due to COVID-19). Potential future Met or Yankee Juan Soto won the derby title.

Quicker turnaround. The Yankees have a doubleheader at the Astros on Thursday. So their break will be one day shorter than the Mets. The Yankees are then at the Orioles this weekend while the Mets will host the Padres at Citi Field.

Cool Alonso, Judge collectibles. FOCO has released limited edition All-Star game bobbleheads including Alonso and Judge. The stars are standing on a movie reel base in honor of the game being in Hollywood. Only 322 of each model are being made available.

The @FOCOusa Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge All-Star bobbleheads have dropped. pic.twitter.com/HXr1CQmnVg — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 19, 2022

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]