Some quick facts to illustrate how dominant the Yankees have been this season:

• At 60-23, the Yankees remain on pace to tie the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners with 116 wins, the most in Major League history. The Yankees would need to finish with 124 wins to best the .763 winning percentage Chicago had, though.

• Only two teams in history reached 50 wins faster: The 1928 Yankees did it in 66 games; the 1939 team did it in 58. These Yankees hit the 50-win mark in 67 games. The 1928 and ’39 teams won the World Series.

• The Yankees lead MLB with a plus-176 run differential through Thursday. The Dodgers are second at plus-146 and the Astros are third at plus-93. So the Yankees have almost doubled up the No. 3 team in the statistic.