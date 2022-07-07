Chris Sale tore threw the Worcester Red Sox clubhouse like shears through insufficient throwback jerseys.

The southpaw had one heck of a temper tantrum after what may have been his final rehab start before retuning to Boston. Sale was unable to get out of the fourth inning for the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday, walking five (including one to force in a run). So, naturally, he decided to break things.

It does not appear reporters at the ballpark in Worcester were aware of Sale’s actions. The video of the incident was not tweeted out until after midnight and he was not asked about it after the game.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Mets ace Max Scherzer bought AirPods and a $7,000 dinner for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies when he was on his way back to the big leagues after rehabbing. And Sale gifted the WooSox a trashed clubhouse and send a few maintenance guys scrambling on an emergency run to Home Depot (he may have also purchased dinner).

I understand the primal urge to trash things in anger. But that should be outweighed by the fact the wall and its counterparts (doors, light fixtures, windows, etc.) are something like a combined 1,782,967-99 all-time against athletes and their extremities. It may have worked out for Sale here, but it usually does not.

Moreover, Sale is the last person that should be doing some impromptu clubhouse renovation with his feet and fists. The guy missed almost two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery in 2020 and ’21, and he hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox this year due to a rib stress fracture. He also missed time in 2019. Oh, and no one knows if he’s vaccinated and able to pitch against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Which is a two-front issue for the Red Sox, given they will be in the AL Wild Card race with the Jays and then could face them in the wild card round.

