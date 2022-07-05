Alex Rodriguez has weighed in on New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge and his free agency, and his take might be the most qualified yet.

Appearing on “The Show” podcast, hosted by The Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Rodriguez drew on his own experience with the Yankees in discussing Judge’s future:

In a nutshell, A-Rod has two key takeaways. First, he thinks it only makes sense for the Yankees and Judge to reach an agreement in free agency. He even lumps Judge in with his old teammate/frenemy Derek Jeter in comparing the two’s special connection with the fans. The second is that Judge and the franchise “gambled” and the Yankees now risk paying “a fortune” to keep him around.

Remember, Alex Rodriguez knows exactly how this game is played. While playing for New York, he opted out of a then record-setting $252 million contract after his 2007 MVP season. He then re-upped with the Yankees on a new ten-year, $275 million contract.

Rodriguez also pointed out the Yankees can afford to outbid all other teams when Judge hits free agency. It’s just a matter if Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner will.

As of now, Judge will demand far more than the seven-year, $213.5 million offer he turned down before Opening Day. He’s batting .282 with an MLB-best 29 home runs and 59 RBI in an MVP-quality season. Even better, the Yankees own the best record in baseball along with a comfortable 13-game lead in the AL East.

Alex Rodriguez is a lot of things, namely one of the more polarizing figures in sports. However, when it comes to Judge’s impending free agency, he knows from experience.

Furthermore, he probably knows what most already assume. Despite all the media noise, the Yankees and Judge do genuinely want to come to terms on a contract.