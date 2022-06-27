Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team misses 3 extra points in 32-3 win

The Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team played a football game on Monday.

Well, at least it played baseball to a football score.

The DSL Yankees beat the DSL Pirates, 32-3, in Boca Chica. The Bombers only — only — led 12-3 after six innings. They scored 20 runs in the seventh and eighth innings — 10 in each frame. The glorious box score can be found here.

Some notes:

> The Yankees had 26 hits and drew 13 walks.

> Every starter had at least two hits, except for No. 9 hitter Louis Pierre. He went 0-for-4. Pierre scored three runs after walking three times.

> Three players who didn’t start the game recorded a base hit, including two as pinch hitters.

> Every starter scored at least three runs except for No. 8 hitter Santiago Gomez, who only had two runs.

> The Yankees only hit one home run — a two-run shot in the eighth inning by leadoff man Keiner Delgado. They had seven doubles and no triples.

> The Yankees left 11 men on base. They hit 17-for-31 (.548) with runners in scoring position. Thirty-one of their 32 runs were earned.

> While the Pirates’ pitching struggled all day, there’s a clear answer for who was tagged for the worst damage: Lewys Guzman. He allowed 11 runs on seven hits and four walks in 2/3 of an inning. He now has an ERA of 70.88.

> The game took three hours and 42 minutes.

The craziest part: This is nothing for the Yankees’ DSL team. They posted a 38-2 win over the Twins’ DSL team in 2019.

From MLB.com:

Forty runs, 36 hits, five homers, six errors, three stolen bases, five wild pitches, two balks, 33 players used, 215 pitches thrown over three hours and 42 minutes — all culminated into a historic Dominican Summer League game on Wednesday.

Behind a four-hit, seven-RBI effort from Brayan Jimenez, the DSL Yankees clobbered the Twins, 38-2, at the Minnesota Twins Academy in Tierra Alta.

The Yanks are believed to have broken the all-time Minor League record for runs in a game, set by Rookie Advanced Ogden in a 33-10 Pioneer League romp over Helena on Aug. 27, 1995.