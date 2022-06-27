Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team misses 3 extra points in 32-3 win

The Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team played a football game on Monday.
Well, at least it played baseball to a football score.
The DSL Yankees beat the DSL Pirates, 32-3, in Boca Chica. The Bombers only — only — led 12-3 after six innings. They scored 20 runs in the seventh and eighth innings — 10 in each frame. The glorious box score can be found here.
Some notes:
> The Yankees had 26 hits and drew 13 walks.
> Every starter had at least two hits, except for No. 9 hitter Louis Pierre. He went 0-for-4. Pierre scored three runs after walking three times.
> Three players who didn’t start the game recorded a base hit, including two as pinch hitters.
> Every starter scored at least three runs except for No. 8 hitter Santiago Gomez, who only had two runs.
> The Yankees only hit one home run — a two-run shot in the eighth inning by leadoff man Keiner Delgado. They had seven doubles and no triples.
> The Yankees left 11 men on base. They hit 17-for-31 (.548) with runners in scoring position. Thirty-one of their 32 runs were earned.
> While the Pirates’ pitching struggled all day, there’s a clear answer for who was tagged for the worst damage: Lewys Guzman. He allowed 11 runs on seven hits and four walks in 2/3 of an inning. He now has an ERA of 70.88.
> The game took three hours and 42 minutes.
The craziest part: This is nothing for the Yankees’ DSL team. They posted a 38-2 win over the Twins’ DSL team in 2019.
Forty runs, 36 hits, five homers, six errors, three stolen bases, five wild pitches, two balks, 33 players used, 215 pitches thrown over three hours and 42 minutes — all culminated into a historic Dominican Summer League game on Wednesday.
Behind a four-hit, seven-RBI effort from Brayan Jimenez, the DSL Yankees clobbered the Twins, 38-2, at the Minnesota Twins Academy in Tierra Alta.
The Yanks are believed to have broken the all-time Minor League record for runs in a game, set by Rookie Advanced Ogden in a 33-10 Pioneer League romp over Helena on Aug. 27, 1995.