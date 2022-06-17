Aaron Judge has joined so many Yankees stars before him and crossed over into pop culture.

The American League MVP favorite appears for 23 seconds on iconic rapper Logic’s new “Vinyl Days” album, which dropped Friday. You can listen to it here.

The track, simply titled “Aaron Judge,” is just the big outfielder leaving Logic (born Robert Bryson Hall II) a message about an upcoming show and possible trip to Yankee Stadium.

“Yo, Bobby. It’s Aaron Judge, man,” Judge says on the track. “Man, you got me thinkin’. You’re gonna be playin’ out in Barclays here, comin’ up soon. How ’bout we get you out to the stadium, chop up some beats? Get it rollin’, my man. Let me know what you think. Later.”

This is nothing new for star Yankees players. Derek Jeter, Paul O’Neill, and Bernie Williams all appeared on an episode of “Seinfeld.” Jeter went a step further and wound up hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, with cameo appearances from David Cone and David Wells.

Judge decided to go his own route and appear not just on a rap album, but one by a rapper who everyone thought had retired. Remember, Logic dropped “No Pressure” in July 2020 and said he’d be stepping back to focus on parenting his son.

Two years later, the man is back and says on the new album that he only “retired” because he was “uninspired.”

But Logic apparently has a big fan in Judge, who sounds like he wants to bust some rhymes too? After all, what else could “chop up some beats” mean, particularly with an invitation to Yankee Stadium tacked on? Has Judge been a master freestyler this whole time and he’s been hiding it from us?

One way or another, this is a big level up for Judge. His skills on the baseball field paired with his 6-foot-7 frame already made him a sports icon. Now, perhaps, he’s a cultural one too.