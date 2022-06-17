Mike Francesa has never seen anything like it.

“The Yankees have never, ever, even in ’98, have they had a run like this one,” the WFAN legend said on his latest BetRivers podcast after the Bombers wrapped up a sweep of the Rays to move 31 games over .500.

“This has gotten crazy. They just can’t do anything wrong. … They are on a roll of a lifetime.”

It’s a run that, as Francesa has previously said, changes expectations. There is only one now: To reach and win the World Series. And the big guy believes the Yankees must do some soul-searching about their roster. Not for today or tomorrow, but for October.

Will general manager Brian Cashman stand pat with what they have, or will he and owner Hal Steinbrenner look to make aggressive upgrades at the trade deadline?

“The Yankees have to decide,” Francesa said. “They will not be compelled to improve this team in the 162-game schedule. The question they have to be truthful with themselves is, ‘Are we everything we can be? Are we everything we need to be to win the World Series?’ Because let’s be honest, folks. This is an incredible drought the Yankees have been in as far as the World Series.”

The Yankees have not won the American League pennant since their 2009 championship team, and they’ve only been to the World Series four times since 2000. Moreover, they have failed to reach the ALCS in 13 of the last 22 years.

“Their postseason performances have been terrible,” Francesa said. “They need to get to and win a World Series. And this year now will be categorized as a bitter disappointment if they don’t do that. With this kind of run comes that kind of pressure. … Are they content with where they are to win it all?”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]