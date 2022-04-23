Yankees fans find a way to ruin everything, even under happy circumstances.

The team’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday was overshadowed quickly after Gleyber Torres laced a single to right. Cameras caught fans throwing garbage at Cleveland’s outfielders, so much that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton left the celebration to put a stop to it.

🚨YANKEES WALK IT OFF🚨 A HUGE 9th inning, and Gleyber Torres shuts down the Guardians in the Bronx! Postgame coming up next! pic.twitter.com/O1R8Kak8CK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 23, 2022

What an ugly, ugly display of poor winning. For some added context, this was just a few minutes after the Guardians had an injury scare. Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan crashed into the left field wall after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double tied the game 4-4. He was clearly evaluated for a concussion but stayed in the game.

Granted, cameras also caught Myles Straw climbing the wall and chirping at some fans, but that’s not an excuse. That’s the first rule of going to any sporting event: don’t mess with the action on the field.

Myles Straw climbs up to have a word with a fan after Steven Kwan runs into the left field wall. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Qj52ooaW4L — Grant (@bronkema_grant) April 23, 2022

As my cousin’s favorite insult goes, these fans are clown shoes. Seriously, there is no reason for this to happen at any baseball game under any circumstances. Should Myles Straw have been the bigger person and kept his mouth shut too? Probably, but he was protecting his teammate. If Kwan was catching crap for almost suffering a serious injury, maybe Straw needed to say something.

You know what hurts the most about this? This was a great game. Nestor Cortes had another ace-like outing. Josh Donaldson had his first Yankee Stadium home run. Kiner-Falefa continued his hot streak and raised his batting average to .298. Gleyber Torres’s perfect swing won the game.

But no, nobody will ever talk about that. We’ll remember how the Yankees won the game, fans threw beer at the Guardians outfield, and the whole team needed to sprint to the outfield to stop the fracas.

A shameful end indeed.