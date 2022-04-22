Kudos to WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti for telling the truth about the Yankees amid their mostly joyless start.

“Speaking of one eye open, that’s how I watch the Yankees,” he said on Friday morning. “Because I’m generally falling asleep watching them, because they are one of the most boring teams in baseball. … They’re poorly constructed, they don’t have an edge or a chip on their shoulder, and they’re just not a fun product to watch right now.”

Spot the lie. You can’t. This is a team whose most memorable in-game moment so far is a botched home run call by its 80-something radio play-by-player.

What is truly amazing about these Yankees is they have played a bunch of nip-and-tuck games yet have managed to produce little suspense. Mike Francesa was spot on when he called the win over the Tigers the other night the worst 4-2 game in history. Baseball is great when it’s low-scoring and there is actual strategy and action. Instead, we just get a lot of flailing at-bats with runners in scoring position, Gerrit Cole excuses every five days and the occasional Aroldis Chapman roller coaster ride.

And Gio is spot on that nothing will change. It’s going to be home run or strikeout all season. Injuries will inevitably happen, as will a pitching swoon when it gets warmer, and any trade deadline pickups will bring more of the same. They’ll bludgeon enough bad teams to win a wild card spot, and that’s about it.

Meanwhile, the Mets are rolling along. Better team, better manager, better broadcasters, better owner, better product – and all without Jacob deGrom. Maybe the thought of Buck Showalter and Steve Cohen rolling down the Canyon of Heroes in November will scare Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman into actually doing something, but it’s doubtful. At least people have an excuse to skip the Amazon Prime games.