The Mets‘ Double-A team put the rumble in Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

Binghamton right-hander Marcel Renteria took a right hook from Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Tyreque Reed after Reed was plunked, sparking a melee. Portland is the Double-A affiliate for the Red Sox.

The bases were loaded at the time, so Renteria likely did not hit Reed on purpose. In fact, he seemed to be arguing the pitch didn’t hit Reed. And then something was said that Reed didn’t like, so he veered off the base path while walking to first base, approached Renteria in front of the mound and threw the punch. The benches then cleared.

The camera caught Renteria on the ground receiving medical attention. The bulk of the brawl occurred in the mound area behind where Reed clocked Renteria.

This brawl comes a few weeks after the Mets and Nationals almost had a fracas in Washington. The details from that near-miss:

Nationals reliever Steve Cishek hit Francisco Lindor in the face with a pitch. Cishek subsequently earned an ejection while Lindor also exited the game.

The incident led to Mets manager Buck Showalter very reasonably exiting the dugout heated — you can see the f-bombs coming from his lips. The benches then cleared for either team, but an all-out brawl did not occur.

Renteria is in his sixth season in the Mets organization. The Nogales, Arizona, native was a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft out of New Mexico State. He spent last season with the Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, going 4-0 with a 9.00 ERA in Syracuse as a reliever. He is starting for Binghamton this year and entered the night off to a rough 0-2 start with a 19.06 ERA.

Renteria is 11-11 in his minor league career with a 5.46 ERA. He also spent time with Binghamton in 2019 and did not pitch in 2020 when there was no minor league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.