The Yankees have supposedly all gotten the jab.

The team’s remaining unvaccinated players have informed the club they are now vaccinated, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The news comes a day after manager Aaron Boone told reporters he expected to be at full strength for an early-May series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. There had been concern the Yankees would be missing key players due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for border crossings after multiple reports said the Yankees had at least two unvaccinated players.

Specifically: Outfielder Aaron Judge refused to answer questions about his vaccination status during spring training. As did first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was previously on record as having played the 2021 season without a vaccine. While Rizzo made comments that were interpreted as a possible indirect confirmation he opted to get vaccinated, a recent NJ.com report said Judge was not vaccinated and those close to him did not believe he would change his mind.

“The couple Yankees who remained unvaccinated into last week have told the team they are now vaccinated,” Heyman tweeted. “Which is why manager Aaron Boone was able to say he’s confident all his players will be eligible to play in Toronto.”

For what it’s worth: Heyman’s tweet does sound like it could be an exercise in word gymnastics. Not by him, but potentially the players in question and the Yankees. You really don’t need to tell someone you are vaccinated when they give you a government-issued card that confirms you are. And it’s not like the people working customs at the Toronto airport are going to just take their word for it, or engage in a robust Aaron Rodgers-esque debate about the various definitions of vaccination.

“I think we’re going to be in a good spot. That’s my understanding,” Boone said on Tuesday night before the Yankees’ win over the Tigers in Detroit. “My understanding is that we’re going to be OK.”

Everyone will find out for sure when it’s time to finally enter the Great White North.