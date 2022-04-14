Cristian Pache
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, maybe it was just a single on an error. But great speed from Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache and poor fielding from the Tampa Bay Rays led to Pache rounding the bases from home plate.

The play took place in Thursday’s matchup between either American League ballclub.

Something you don’t see every day, that’s for sure…

Ryan Honey
Ryan Honey is a senior NFL analyst, betting writer, and podcaster for Elite Sports NY. He hosts the Wide Right Podcast, which serves as both a New York Giants podcast and sports betting show.