Okay, maybe it was just a single on an error. But great speed from Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache and poor fielding from the Tampa Bay Rays led to Pache rounding the bases from home plate.
LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR CRISTIAN PACHE 💨 pic.twitter.com/lRHapl2JJN
— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 14, 2022
The play took place in Thursday’s matchup between either American League ballclub.
Something you don’t see every day, that’s for sure…
