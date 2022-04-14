John Sterling’s home run call is as recognizable as they come — “That ball is high, it is far, it is GONE!” Giancarlo Stanton’s pinch-hit at-bat in the eighth inning Wednesday night featured a vintage Sterling call, but with a twist.

It is high! It is far! It is gone!! but caught. pic.twitter.com/d8APN8XIVQ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2022

“That ball is high, it is far, it is GONE! … but caught.”

The Stanton home run wasn’t meant to be. The Yankees would fall short after a 4-for-4 night with three home runs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy also made a ridiculous catch in the field to end the game in the bottom of the ninth. File that under adding insult to injury.

In Sterling’s defense, everyone in the world thought that Giancarlo Stanton shot was gone. Stanton started to pimp it right after contact, the entire stadium erupted, and the cameraman made it look like it was going to land on the moon.

But alas, it was only a flyout to the warning track.

Bad job by everyone here — Sterling, the crowd, the cameraman. Sterling misses a ton of calls like this every season. “That ball is high, it is far, it is GONE! … Oh, you know Suzyn, I think they are calling that one a foul ball.”

The Yankee Stadium crowd doesn’t get a pass here, either. Fly balls to shallow right field get a pop from the crowd in Yankee Stadium. The short porch makes everyone believe that every ball hit in the air is leaving the ballpark.

We are going to have these missed calls as long as Sterling is calling games and Yankee fans are going to Yankee Stadium.