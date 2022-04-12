Brian Cashman is scheduled to be a free agent too.

The Yankees general manager has been in the news recently for his transparent approach to failed contract extension talks with Aaron Judge. The inability to make a deal means Judge is scheduled to hit the open market after this season. As is Cashman, who confirmed to WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts on Monday that he is also in the final year of his deal.

But he does not seem terribly concerned.

“I have nothing to add there on my end,” Cashman said after Carton raised the subject. “I’ve got a job to do while employed to do it, I’ll do everything I can to the best of my abilities and hopefully it’s something the fans can enjoy and the Steinbrenners can be proud of. But past that, there’s nothing more for me to add.”

It is not a surprise Cashman is playing out his deal. That’s how the Yankees do business. Remember, Joe Girardi’s contract was up when he was axed and so was Aaron Boone’s last season before he got a new deal. The fact Hal Steinbrenner has not extended Cashman — in his 24th season as GM — yet is not a tell. It’s just how he operates. And Cashman told Carton and Roberts he is OK with that.

“I’ve had no negotiations,” he said. “But normally, none of those happen until the end for the manager, the general manager. That’s just how this process works here, and we all know that.”